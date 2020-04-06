Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ILLINOIS...KENTUCKY...MISSOURI... OHIO RIVER AT GOLCONDA AFFECTING HARDIN...POPE...CRITTENDEN AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT SMITHLAND DAM AFFECTING POPE AND LIVINGSTON COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH AFFECTING MASSAC...POPE...LIVINGSTON AND MCCRACKEN COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT OLMSTED LOCK AND DAM AFFECTING PULASKI AND BALLARD COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT CAIRO AFFECTING ALEXANDER...PULASKI...BALLARD... CARLISLE...FULTON...HICKMAN AND MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES ...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN INDIANA... KENTUCKY...ILLINOIS... OHIO RIVER AT J.T. MYERS DAM AFFECTING POSEY AND UNION COUNTIES OHIO RIVER AT SHAWNEETOWN AFFECTING GALLATIN...HARDIN...CRITTENDEN AND UNION COUNTIES .RECENT HEAVY RAINFALL HAS CAUSED CONTINUED FLOODING. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SAFETY MESSAGE... NEVER DRIVE CARS...TRUCKS OR SPORT UTILITY VEHICLES THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. THE WATER MAY BE TOO DEEP TO ALLOW SAFE PASSAGE. NEVER ALLOW CHILDREN TO PLAY IN OR NEAR FLOOD WATERS. STAY TUNED TO NOAA WEATHER RADIO OR YOUR LOCAL MEDIA FOR FURTHER STATEMENTS AND POSSIBLE UPDATED FORECASTS. ADDITIONAL INFORMATION IS AVAILABLE AT HTTP://WWW.CRH.NOAA.GOV/AHPS2/INDEX.PHP?WFO=PAH /LOWER CASE/ && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE OHIO RIVER AT PADUCAH. * UNTIL THURSDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 11:00 AM MONDAY THE STAGE WAS 42.8 FEET. * FLOOD STAGE IS 39.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE TO FALL TO BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY LATE THURSDAY MORNING. * IMPACT...AT 43.0 FEET...MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS AFFECTING SEVERAL SMALL UNPROTECTED TOWNS. &&