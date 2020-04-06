PADUCAH -- A Paducah woman was arrested after she allegedly stabbed another woman with scissors.
Around 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Paducah police were called to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital on report of a stabbing.
Officers spoke with 19-year-old Brantarius Milliken who said she and 20-year-old Sa'Myra Guerin had gotten into an argument.
Milliken says Guerin stabbed her several times with a pair of scissors.
Guerin called police several hours later and agreed to meet with a detective.
She said that Milliken had started the fight and that she "black out" during the stabbing.
Guerin was arrested on first-degree assault and taken to the McCracken County Regional Jail.