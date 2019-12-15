PADUCAH— A Paducah woman was arrested on drug charges and an active warrant Sunday.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Kenneth Baldwin recognized 18-year-old Reanna Nicole Young in the backseat of a Nissan Altima on Hovekamp Road. Deputy Baldwin knew Young had an active warrant out for her arrest.
The sheriff's office says Deputy Baldwin pulled the car over and arrested Young.
Deputies say Young also had a small bag of methamphetamine, a syringe and a digital scale.
Young was lodged in the McCracken County Jail on charges of:
- Possession of a controlled substance, 1st degree, 1st offense (Methamphetamine).
- Drug paraphernalia – buy/possess
- Arrest warrant for theft by deception include cold checks $10,000 or more.