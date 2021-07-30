PADUCAH — Happy 100th birthday to Mary Jane! Her family and friends gathered at Keiler Park in Paducah on Friday to celebrate this milestone!
Mary Jane has eight children, and a lot of grand and great grandchildren.
She's a retired nurse from Mercy Health-Lourdes hospital.
She talked about some of her travels over the decades with our photographer.
"I guess I've been Europe for about five times," she recalled.
"Really? What is your favorite part of Europe?" he asked.
"Hard to say. Maybe Italy," she said.
She also shared her secret for living so long with us. It's staying active,enjoying your family — and seeing the world.