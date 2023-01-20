PADUCAH — Ruth Williams, Ruthie to her friends, is turning 106, and we got to celebrate with her.
Her birthday is on Sunday, but on Friday, Ruthie had a parade in front of her house, the same parade that her children and family have organized for the past three years. Her daughter, Lisa Wulff, says milestone birthdays must be celebrated.
This year, her family, friends and church members went all out with more balloons, more flowers and more cards.
Ruthie has lived in Paducah since 1964, and she still lives in the same house.
She did yoga until she was 102. Now, she spends her time watching her garden grow and spending time with her friends and family.
Over the years, she has not traveled to all seven continents, but her daughters told us she was close.
Ruthie told us her secret to life is, "living in moderation," and she said her best piece of advice is to treat everyone equally.
She was surprised by her "baby" brother stopping by to celebrate with her on Friday. Her brother, Ralph Waldrop, is about to turn 101 in the summer, and she was so overjoyed to see him. They do not get to see one another often in person, but they do Zoom weekly.
Ruthie was so overwhelmed with emotions, and she was so excited to celebrate. Her daughter also told us that they plan to celebrate all weekend long.