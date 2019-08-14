PADUCAH -- A Paducah woman was arrested for allegedly trying to cash a stolen check.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office says over the past week they received calls of a woman going door-to-door in the Lone Oak area asking for money.
On one occasion, the woman was invited into a home and given money.
Deputies say the woman, 25-year-old Linzee Mills of Paducah, stole a check while inside the home.
Mills then allegedly forged the check and attempted to cash it at a local bank.
Mills was arrested and charged with burglary and criminal possession of forged instrument.