PADUCAH – A 21-year-old woman was arrested Monday night after the vehicle she was driving hit a park car, then crashed into a building on Park Avenue, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Jada Birchfield of North 8th Street in Paducah was determined by police to be intoxicated while driving a car that contained three passengers, including an infant.
Paducah police officers were called to the area of Park Avenue and North 13th Street at 9:43 p.m. Monday. An investigation revealed Birchfield's Ford Fusion had hit a vehicle parked on Park Avenue, then turned left onto North 13th Street.
Officers said Birchfield lost control of her car and then hit the 13th Street Bike Shop, causing significant damage to the building.
None of the passengers reported injuries, according to the Paducah Police Department.
Birchfield was arrested and charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, driving under the influence, first-degree criminal mischief, driving with no operator's license and leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance.
Birchfield was booked into McCracken County Regional Jail.