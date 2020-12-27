MARSHALL COUNTY— A Paducah woman is behind bars after being accused of sending her coworker a bomb threat in Draffenville, Kentucky.
21-year-old, Amanda Carr, was charged with terroristic threatening 2nd degree, disorderly conduct 2nd degree, harassing communications, and wanton endangerment 1st degree.
The Marshall County Sheriffs Office said in a Facebook post they received a report of a bomb threat at the Five Star gas station in Draffenville. They said an employee said she was receiving threatening messages from an unknown number.
Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire said the text message from the unknown number said the building was going to explode in 20 minutes.
The messages from the unknown number said that they were going to blow up the business. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office requested Kentucky State Police bomb investigative units to clear the business.
The sheriff's office said it was determined that a coworker, Carr, had sent the threatening messages to the Five Star employee. Investigators said Carr said she meant for it to be a prank.
No explosive device was found, McGuire said they treated the threat very seriously, especially in light of what happened in Nashville.
"You always worry about copy cat's anytime something like that gets media attention," McGuire said. "You always worry about you know distressed individuals that wants some type of attention for some type of cause."
Marshall County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Benton Police Department and Kentucky State Police during the investigation.
Local 6 is working to get a mugshot of Carr.