PADUCAH — The right to vote means different things to different people.
Some people were born with that right. Others had to earn it. One Local 6 woman did just that last year.
Evie Beal is the wife to the first African American pastor at Broadway United Methodist Church in Paducah and a mother of two.
She received her United States citizenship in June of last year.
"I'm excited about voting, I'm telling you, I am. I really am," said Beal.
This is the first presidential election she will vote in.
The 64-year-old was born in Haiti, at a time and place where voting looked a lot different.
"When my father and my mother would go to vote, it would be somebody with a gun behind, standing there and that was telling you who to vote for," said Beal.
She has lived in Paducah for 17 years with her family.
In her time there, she has learned what it means to be a U.S. citizen.
She said when it comes time to vote in November, she will look at what each candidate brings to the table, not their political party.
"I don't believe it's Republican or Democrat, I believe Americans should be Americans we should pick whoever the best for my country," said Beal. "I want my country to have good things for my children, for my grandchildren."
Beal has a small area of flowers in front of her home. She said planting those seeds is similar to planting her seeds in the community of Paducah, and she wants to see them flourish.
But she knows that won't happen unless she uses her voice.
"No matter what promise people can keep or not, you still have the obligation as Americans to vote," said Beal.
Beal said your vote is your power.
"I'm telling you, all my friends in Paducah, go vote!" Beal said.
She reminds everyone that they cannot complain if they do not vote.