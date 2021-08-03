GRAVES COUNTY, KY — A Paducah woman was hospitalized Tuesday after a two-vehicle crash in Graves County, Kentucky, the sheriff's office says.
The crash happened around 7:33 a.m. Tuesday on US 45 at the intersection with East Powell Road. The Graves County Sheriff's Office says 31-year-old Nathaniel Smith of Murray was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection waiting to cross US 45.
Deputies say Smith's vehicle entered the roadway, but Smith failed to see 56-year-old Laurie Burnett of Paducah, who was traveling south on US 45.
Burnett crashed into Smith's vehicle, and the sheriff's office says both vehicles were seriously damaged.
The sheriff's office says Burnett was injured, and Mayfield/Graves County EMS took her to Jackson Purchase Medical Center. Smith did not report any injuries to responders at the scene.
In addition to deputies and emergency medical responders, the Viola/North Graves Fire Department assisted at the scene of the crash.