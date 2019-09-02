PADUCAH — A Bahamas native is watching what Hurricane Dorian is doing to her home country from Paducah. Her family is still there riding out the storm.
"It really seems like every time we turn around, something terrible has happened," said Annalisa Ellington.
Ellington has happy memories from her time living in the Bahamas. "Being raised there was absolutely amazing. The Bahamian people are just so nice, always willing to help each other," said Ellington.
Now, Ellington is watching in horror as her beloved island is torn apart by Hurricane Dorian.
"This hurricane is actually the strongest one to hit the Bahamian islands. They have never experienced anything of this magnitude," said Ellington.
Her family still living on the island are stuck in the middle of it. Her dad lives in Abaco. He’s been without electricity for two days.
"The wind gust that he got where he was living was over 200 miles per hour. It's really hard being away from them. I've always been close with my family, and it's been a trying few days for me," said Ellington.
Ellington doesn't know what the Bahamas will look like the next time she visits, but she knows it's going to take time and help from the outside to get them back on track.
"Marsh Harbour, which is like 30 mins from where my dad lives, that's where the businesses like the doctors offices, they are wiped out. I have no idea how long it will take for these people to rebuild. It takes time and unity," said Ellington.
Ellington has been in contact with her dad. She said he hasn't had much time to access the damage to his property, but she doesn't think it's anything major at this point.
If you're looking to help out with rebuilding, a GoFundMe created by hurricane relief group Head Knowles is collecting money for food, water and supplies for the Bahamas. So far, the page has raised more than $117,000. Click here for more details.