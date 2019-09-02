PADUCAH — A Bahamas native is watching what Hurricane Dorian is doing to her home country from Paducah. Her family is still there riding out the storm.

"It really seems like every time we turn around, something terrible has happened," said Annalisa Ellington.

Ellington has happy memories from her time living in the Bahamas. "Being raised there was absolutely amazing. The Bahamian people are just so nice, always willing to help each other," said Ellington.

Now, Ellington is watching in horror as her beloved island is torn apart by Hurricane Dorian.