The battle with COVID-19 is a scary reality millions of Americans have faced during this pandemic.
It was a battle that former nurse, Karen Nitschke, didn’t think she’d have to fight, but has come out a warrior. Her story of survival started this past November, she says she felt like she had a cold. The next day she tested positive for COVID-19, and just a couple days later, ambulance lights and sirens blared in her neighborhood, she was off to the hospital, trying to catch her breath.
“It is scary, because you think, ‘am I going to get enough oxygen?’” Nitschke said. “You would walk maybe 10 feet and be so out of breath, you have to sit down and you would struggle to breathe and you’re going like, ‘is this how I’m going to die?’ I knew it wasn’t because I knew I was still able to call for help. I think about all those other people, I had an uncle and a cousin who died from COVID they thought they had colds they ended up on ventilators and died.”
When she was brought into the hospital, she was put on oxygen, and given Remdesivir and convalescent plasma, a treatment given to COVID-19 patients with severe complications like Nitschke. She spent at least a decade taking care of people who were once in her spot as a nurse, she says without any family or friends able to visit, she had to rely on her strength she built in those same hospital hallways.
“I think, watching and trying to help other people, you gain from each person you come in contact with and each one of them plays a role in your life,” Nitschke said. “Whether it’s long-term or short-term, watching them come in at their worst and seeing them leave better than when they came in, it always leaves a mark on you, which helps build your character. I’ve seen patients struggle and walk out and come back a few months later and I just gave me I can do this, too.”
She did. Karen was always walking three to four miles a day to exercise before she got COVID-19, and as she weaned off of her oxygen, she got right back into it, and says it helped her body and lungs strengthen. She says by the end of Jan., she felt like she healed quickly.
Once it was time to get her first dose of the vaccine, she says she didn’t hesitate to roll up her sleeve. She had symptoms like chills, fever and arm soreness that lasted for a few days.
“I know it’s scary, because you have something being placed in your body that’s not yours, that was quickly developed -- where vaccines in the past have been years and years before they are given to the general public, but it’s not nearly as scary as getting COVID,” Nitschke said. “It’s not nearly as scary as watching people die, it’s not a scam, it’s not something the government has brought up. We’ve lost lots of people, this is real and if this [vaccine] can get us back to where we can get out and hug each other, then we can go places and do things together, it’s worth it.”
Nitschke says, always put your health first, it’s easier said than done, but in order to take care of others, you need to take care of yourself.