PADUCAH — The city of Paducah is facing some tough financial decisions as leaders work to balance the budget for the next fiscal year. City Manager Jim Ardnt recommends the Paducah City Commission take action to deal with COVID-19's negative financial impact.
"What we're proposing is using $1.5 million to balance out of our unreserved general fund cash — also, in addition to that, looking at utilizing $500,000 of reserves out of our debt service fund to balance," Arndt said.
Saving cash will be crucial. The city is projecting a 10% loss in its revenue stream, along with a $5 million shortfall for the next fiscal year.
"The budget itself still does meet our threshold of a proposed 12% reserve for the general fund," Arndt said. "So, basically what that means is, is that we identify what the proposed budget expenditures for the general fund, and then 12% of that we'll set back in cash in reserve."
Paducah Finance Director Jon Perkins said it will take about six months to see the full impact the pandemic has on the budget. Once the city gets those numbers, leaders can take a look at their available options.
"At that point in time we'll come back to the city commission with ideas on how to restore some things. We want to be very careful on how we move forward, because once it's spent we cannot un-spend it," Perkins said.
The city commission will need to approve the final budget for the 2021 fiscal year by June 30. The next fiscal year will begin on July 1, 2020.