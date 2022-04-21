PADUCAH– Zaxby's plans to reopen it's Paducah location on Highway 60 next Monday, April 25.
The fast-food chicken restaurant temporarily closed in November 2021 due to staffing shortages.
The restaurant will reopen under new ownership after Unbridled Chicken, LLC Inc. acquired the location earlier this year.
To celebrate the reopening, Zaxby's will be giving away one of its Deck of Dealz to the first 100 guests. Deck of Dealz includes one free item each work for one year.
Zaxby's will reopen as drive-thru only, with plans to open the dining room at a later date.