PADUCAH — The heat is not playing any games this week. Some of you are staying inside in the air conditioning, while others are finding ways to have fun outside.
Even with the oppressive heat, kids had a blast Tuesday at one of Noble Park's playgrounds.
Mother of three Chelsea Tramel was there on Tuesday, pushing her twin boys on the swing set, making sure they got all their energy out.
"It's great that nobody's here. We get to keep our distance and play wherever we want to, so that's wonderful," said Tramel.
They were trying to stay cool anyway they could, even if that meant reducing outside time to 15 minutes.
Sanitation stations were put up at Noble Park not only to keep you and your kids germ-free, but to cool you off as well.
Eddie Spresser with Ray Black and Son's construction company worked with his team on a home in Paducah's LowerTown district that was was built before the Civil War.
"We're grinding all of these mortar joints off this house," said Spresser.
It is a lot of work, but luckily for them, they have shade.
"We're under a shade tree, and the house is also sheltering him down there on the other end from the sun, too," said Sprersser. "So if we can stay out of the sun — it's not always possible — we can have an easier day."
Baptist Health Paducah nurse Mary Lee Evers said you need to stay hydrated and cool.
She reminds everyone that we are still in a pandemic, so we need to continue following CDC guidelines.
Evers also reminds everyone to wear their mask properly: over the mouth, nose and chin.
The water fountains at Noble Park are still turned off for COVID-19 prevention.
The Parks and Recreation Department does not have a date set for when that will change, so they urge everyone to bring water with them.