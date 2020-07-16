PADUCAH — Black Lives Matter protesters from Memphis are making their way to Louisville with a little help from people in Paducah.
Black Live Matter protests continue across the nation. The protesters are heading to Louisville to ask for justice for Breonna Taylor, who was shot and killed by Louisville Metro Police Department officers in March.
Dozens of people peacefully dropped off donations Thursday at Etcetera Coffeehouse. Before the donation drive, there were rumors on social media that it would be the opposite.
Coordinators Daniel Duncan and Marissa Kizer collected items. "People from Memphis reached out to me. Said that they wanted to go help out in Louisville," said Duncan. "That's something that I've already done. I've kind put together one of these already before."
The collection was originally set to be at the Coke Plant in Midtown Paducah, but organizers say the owners were threatened, forcing coordinators to change the location.
"They received so much negative backlash, so many intimidation tactics," said Duncan. "They're actually my aunt and uncle, so I didn't want my family to take that kind of heat."
Levi McDuffie, who co-owns Etcetera Coffeehouse, is Duncan's long-time best friend. He offered space at the coffeehouse for the drive.
McDuffie also received calls from people opposing the supply drive and concerned this event would incite violence.
"You know, it's a game of telephone. You hear one thing from one person, you go to the next person and it could be twisted and turned," said McDuffie. "Really, today it's a good old fashioned food drive, and it's kind of become a lot more than that for a lot of people."
People donated blankets, food, first aid kits and more than 20 cases of water in less that 30 minutes.
It will be transported Friday. Kizer is driving all of the donations up to Louisville, but with so many donations, she is going to need a lot of space.
"Actually, we were just contemplating that we might have to — we're looking at the U-Haul options, 'cause I don't think my little car can handle all of this," said Kizer.
They all said the drive is more than just gathering supplies for a cause. "It means unity. It means unification. It means people are coming together," said Duncan.
By the end of the supply drive, they collected more than 60 cases of water.
If you were not able to drop off items, they will also be accepting cash donations that will go directly to supplies for the protesters traveling to Louisville. They have created a "$PaducahSupplies" CashApp account for the donations.