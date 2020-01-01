PADUCAH — Grover Owen is starting 2020 doing something he's done for years.
"That's the Lord's work, you know? Part of it," says Owen.
Owen has donated blood on a regular basis for 35 years. In total he's given 49 pints of blood.
"It just gives you a feeling that you're helping somebody or something, saving lives, and people get well, and there's so much cancer out there now that it takes a lot of blood. And I think I read where 90% of the people don't give blood," says Owen.
Just one donation of blood can save three lives, and less than 11% of people give blood, which is why donation drives like the Holiday Heroes blood drive are so important.
"They tell me cancer patients, and surgery patients and so many needing so much, and so you always hope it's there," says Roger Thornton.
Thornton was donating blood for the first time. It's something that he and his wife had talked about doing for years.
"All these years I've always said I wanted to do it, and my wife and I both have talked about doing it. But today being New Years Day, we thought what a way to start the New Year," says Thornton.
Thornton says it feels great to start the new year helping people and saving lives.
"The greatest gift in life is to give away, and so that's what God tells us to do," says Thornton.
