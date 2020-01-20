PADUCAH — The cold weather in Paducah didn't stop hundreds of people from walking in solidarity to the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. monument on Park Avenue Monday.
King was an activist and a prominent leader of the civil rights movement. The civil rights movement was a political one. The people who marched in Paducah Monday spoke about how they're keeping the legacy of King alive through their own political engagement. Arthur Boykin said King would likely have an opinion on the presidential impeachment trial in the Senate.
"You know, when that office is jeopardized we as a people must say something about it, And if we can't, certainly those who we elected should try to hold them responsible," Boykin said.
Once the crowd reached the monument, they shared a message of unity, sacrifice and political engagement. Corbin Snardon, an officer with the Paducah McCracken County NAACP, said the nation must take lessons on civility from King.
"I think that when we look at Dr. King's legacy, his legacy was one of speaking truth to power," Snardon said. "So in this day and age where we have a lot of political divisiveness, we have to remember to speak truth to power. So, truth is for everybody. It doesn't matter what side of the fence you're on. Red or blue — truth is for everybody."
While national politics was on the minds of many during this walk, Whitney Evans, who attended the annual Dr. Martin Luther King Day luncheon, said political engagement starts at home.
"We don't have representation across the board." she said. "Whether that's local, regional, statewide and on the national scale — on boards and organizations in position of power and leadership. Who is going to speak for us if we don't have those folks representing us?"
Jewell Jones, a Michigan state representative, was the keynote speaker at the annual luncheon held at the Robert Cherry Civic Center. Jones, 24, is the youngest state representative in Michigan's history. He spoke to the crowd about making a difference in the community at all ages.
"Activism looks different these days, so it's not always us marching or us having protest," Jones said. "But as long as we're actually out doing what we are supposed to be doing, I think that's when success really happens."
In the spirit of King, Monday's activities encouraged everyone to continue to lead by example in politics and otherwise.