PADUCAH — Americans use 100 billion plastic bags a year, and 8 million tons of plastics end up in oceans, according to an environmental report from the United Nations.
A bill pre-filed in Kentucky aims to ban plastic bags from stores to fight the problem.
Democratic state Rep. Mary Lou Marzian of Louisville sponsored the bill. She proposed the ban on bags to be established by July 1, 2025.
The bill would also ban plastic foam containers in businesses. It would also limit plastic straws, so businesses could only give them to customers "upon the customer's express request." The process would be begin by July 1, 2023.
Judy McCluskey goes shopping daily. While she understands plastics aren't good for the environment, she wishes there was a choice.
"The United States doing their small part is not going to make that much difference," McCluskey said. "And don't take away our straws. We love our plastic straws."
If the bill passes in the Kentucky legislature, you won't see thin, disposable plastic bags in Kentucky stores. Whether you're buying cheese, chips, or canned goods, you'd be using reusable bags or any other more environmentally safe options when you shop.
There is an exception to the proposed rule. For meats and vegetables, you will be able to use plastic bags to prevent cross contamination.
Andy Carloss is the owner of Midtown Market. He said his store is doing its part to be environmentally cautious by encouraging reusable bags, paper coffee cups, and compostable soup cups. Carloss says those options are expensive, but he sees the benefit.
"I actually think the bill would help educate," Carloss said. "Help communicate that to the customers. You know, hopefully it would drive down a lot of the costs on some of the paper items or a lot of the ones that we're able to recycle."
Among other restrictions, the bill would also ban people from releasing more than 25 balloons outside at a time.
Click on the pdf below to read the full bill.