PADUCAH — Since 1964, Paducah has celebrated the arrival of spring with the Dogwood Trail event — inviting community members to enjoy the beauty of neighborhood dogwood trees and blooming gardens.
According to a release from the city, the trail has grown from a mere two-block display to an eight-mile long driving tour through several neighborhoods. The tour showcases Dogwood, Japanese Maple, Red Bud, and Weeping Cherry trees, in addition to blooming garden areas and other flowering species. The city says the trail was inspired by the beauty of Knoxville, Tennessee dogwoods.
In a statement included in the release, Paducah Civic Beautification Board Chair Jackie Smith encouraged community members to help keep the Dogwood Trail tradition alive, saying: “Please consider planting a dogwood in your own yard this Spring to maintain Paducah’s population of this iconic tree and continue the Dogwood Trail tradition for generations to come."
Dogwood Trail contest
The trail will be observed from April 10 - 16, with the Paducah Civic Beautification Board awarding prizes to homeowners with the top eight beautiful trees.
Winners will receive a plaque, cash prize, and decorative banner designed by Paducah-based artist Carol Vander Boegh.
Free Trolley Tours
The Paducah Area Transit System will hold free Dogwood Trail trolley tours on April 13, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., the city explains.
The trolley will depart from 850 Harrison Street and a Paducah Ambassador will come along for the ride, providing a historical narrative of the trail.
The city says this first-come first-serve event is free to attend, though donations are accepted.
Bicycle Tour and Picnic
According to the release, the annual Dogwood Trail bicycle tour will be held beginning at 2:30 p.m. on April 16, starting and ending at BikeWorld. The city says participants of all abilities are welcome to attend the tour, and states that helmets are required. A picnic will follow.
Art Contest
Paducah Elementary School students were also invited to showcase the beauty of dogwoods through their participation in an art contest.
Their work can be seen in the City Hall atrium through April 21, then in the City Commission Chambers from April 22 through May 9.
The awards ceremony for the Dogwood Trail and children's art contest will be held at the May 9 commissioners meeting at City Hall, the release explains.
To drive, walk, run, or bike the trail yourself, follow the map below or posted "Dogwood Trail" signs on the roadway.