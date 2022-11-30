PADUCAH — The City of Paducah Compost Facility has reopened to the public following an extended closure for routine grinding of brush, the city says.
According to Wednesday release, the facility is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. They accept brush, leaves, and yard debris from Paducah residents free-of-charge. Contractors and people who live outside of city limits will be charged a fee for dropping off yard debris.
The facility sells premium compost, wood chip compost, and raw wood chips by the bucket-load, the city explains. To inquire about product availability, you can call the Public Works Department at (270) 444-8511.
For more information about the compost facility, fees, and product prices, click here.