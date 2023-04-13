PADUCAH — If you're looking to add more fresh food to your diet and support local businesses and farmers, consider checking out the Paducah Homegrown Downtown Farmers' Market.
According to a release from Paducah Parks and Recreation, the market at 306 N 2nd St. opens for the season on April 15.
The market will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. each Saturday through October 14, with "Celebration Saturday" events being held the third Saturday of each month.
Paducah Parks says there will be a special Earth Day event on April 22.
If you would like to register to sell your goods at the market, you can do so at the Paducah Parks office at 1400 H.C. Mathis Drive in Paducah.
The city says application packets are available at the office and enrollment is open throughout the season.
For more information about Paducah's Farmers' Market, click here or visit their Facebook page.