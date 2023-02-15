PADUCAH — Non-profit agencies providing programs benefiting Paducah residents' quality of life may be eligible for city funding through the Grant-in-Aid program.
According to a Tuesday release from the city, funding applications for fiscal year 2024 are due on March 31. In order to apply, agencies must attend a February workshop.
The workshop is being held at 11 a.m. at City Hall on Feb. 23., the release explains, and is expected to take about one hour to complete.
In a statement included in the release, City Manager Daron Jordan said, “The City of Paducah values the services provided by our local non-profit agencies. They make a difference every day in our community through social services, arts and culture, and more."
The Grant-in-Aid program, Jordan explained, is an opportunity for non-profits within Paducah’s city limits to "express how they contribute to the quality of life for our residents and how the City might be a financial partner while still meeting the state guidelines for allocation of public funds to outside agencies.”
The program features two grant categories:
- Quality of Life Standard Grant – This grant is for eligible non-profit agencies that provide new or existing programs or projects that benefit the quality of life for the residents of Paducah.
- Quality of Life Micro Grant – This smaller grant is for eligible non-profit agencies providing programs or projects that benefit the quality of life for Paducah residents. The grant request is limited to $5,000 or less.
For more information about application requirements for these grants, click here or browse the documents below.