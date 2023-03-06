PADUCAH — When a survivor escapes from domestic violence, they may face many challenges and uncertainties — like finding housing or healing from trauma.
The Merryman House Domestic Violence Center has been serving the survivors facing these challenges in McCracken and surrounding counties for the past 40 years.
In honor of Women's History Month, each of Paducah's three Independence Bank locations are collecting donations of certain hygiene and household products for the Merryman House until March 31, they said in a Monday release.
The bank is asking the community to consider donating the following items:
- White bath towels, hand towels, and washcloths
- White twin-size sheets and pillowcases
- Hair care products (shampoo, conditioner, coconut oil, Argan oil, etc.)
- Hairbrushes
- Satin sleeping head scarves
- Feminine care products (tampons, pads)
- Disposable razors
- Shave gel
- Toilet paper
- Paper towels
- Cleaning products
- Laundry detergent and fabric softener
According to their website, the Merryman House's services fall into three different categories: life-saving, life-building, and life changing.
When a survivor enters their emergency shelter or becomes a non-residential client, they pick and choose the services they need based on their individual situation, the Merryman House explains. All services are free and confidential.
Some of the services the organization provides include: a 36-bed emergency shelter; hot meals and showers; advocates to guide clients towards their goals; case management; support groups; mental health support; children's services; financial literacy; transportation; spiritual enrichment; housing stabilization; micro-loans; savings plans, and more. And according to their website, these services are offered to clients regardless of gender.
To learn more about the Merryman House or donate online, click here.