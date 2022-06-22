PADUCAH — The Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels has awarded a $15,000 grant to the Lotus Children's Advocacy and Sexual Violence Resource Center, which will be used to build a musical playground on the Paducah campus, Lotus announced Tuesday. The playground will be an expansion to Lotus's Expressive Arts and Therapies Center and Sanctuary Project.
Lotus provides no-cost legal, forensic, advocacy, and mental health services to abused children and their families in the Purchase Area, to help facilitate long-term healing. The organization says its mission is "to support survivors, strengthen families, and empower communities," and that it is "committed to ending child abuse and sexual violence."
A news release from Lotus says the colonels awarded 314 grants to Kentuckians this year, for a total of $3.1 million, the most money the order has ever been able to spend on its Good Works Program, according to Commanding General Gary Boschert. The grants are made possible thanks to generous contributions from the colonels.
