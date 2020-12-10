PADUCAH — A shared experience, a deep conversation, and a thoughtful gesture. These are all ways we connect with people around us. Nowadays, even a smile from a stranger can mean a lot. It's simple moments like those that give us the strength to keep moving forward, even during the toughest of times. A local pastor, who may be a stranger to many, is connecting with people, giving them a reason to smile, encouragement and strength, and she's doing it with a melody.
"Paducah's pop-up worship leader. I just pop up and worship," Christal Pruitt, a local pastor, said.
“Of course, music is the universal language, people just automatically love and they're drawn into music and singing, it is a release for me.” Christal said.
“I don't claim to be the best singer, but I tell you what, I can make a joyful noise everywhere I go and I do my very best, even on my worst day, I’m gonna put my foot on it and press through and bring hope and encouragement to these precious people,” Christal said. She's giving hope to others, but those around her, are giving her hope.
“If I get one thumbs up or one person honking their horn, my mission is accomplished.” Christal said. “I feel like I have done what God has put me here to do, and that is to encourage people. Hang on, we're going to get through this, and we're going to get through this together.”
Her husband, Greg, is always right by her side. “We go out and we're a team,” Greg Pruitt said. “We support one another in this ministry because that's what we do, we support one another. There's so much negativity going on in the world we want to share something positive to the people.”
Christal says, now that we’re in the holiday season, people need some merriment. “Whatever you do have, God has put it on the inside of you and you can use it to bring hope and happiness to the people in your community to the people in your circle.” Christal said.
Keep an eye out for Christal. You may see her pop up in parking lots anytime the weather is nice, hoping to give you some encouragement through these times. You can find more of Christal's songs and covers, by clicking here.