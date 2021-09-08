PADUCAH– In the months of June and July, Paducah's Southside neighborhoods were the focus of a beautification and community engagement project.
Recently, Mayor George Bray and Commissioner Raynarldo Henderson met with the City Manager’s office and several city staff to recap the Southside Rise & Shine Neighborhood Spruce Up initiative and determine next steps in the redevelopment plans.
The City of Paducah provided some statistics that show the progress in Paducah's southside. Those include:
- 130 tons of garbage were collected – disposal fees totaling $5850
- 60 large dumpsters were emptied – hauling fees totaling $8100
- 1032 tires collected – disposal fees totaling nearly $3000
- 104 volunteers provided 788 hours of service – an investment of more than $14,000.
- 815 City staff hours were dedicated to the initiative – an investment of approximately $28,000
The total investment in the Southside Rise & Shine initiative is an estimated $60,000.
“The volunteerism and dedication to this community that I witnessed from so many people embody the spirit of Paducah," Mayor George Bray said. "I’m humbled by the resounding positive feedback from the neighborhoods and citizens throughout the entire Paducah community and recognize that our combined efforts were critical to Rise & Shine’s success. Now, the hard work of determining our next steps with the redevelopment of the Southside begins.”
The city is now looking towards what comes next for the initiative. Which includes entertaining both an economic development plan, and a neighborhood redevelopment plan, for their next step.
The economic development path focuses on looking for federal funding to assist with environmental assessments. Also, a focus will be reaching out to developers to explore the Southside’s potential.
Meanwhile, the neighborhood redevelopment path includes working with neighborhoods to create identity through avenues such as signage, public art, and historical markers. Plus, the neighborhood redevelopment path will focus on increasing the volume of safe affordable housing.