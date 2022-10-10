PADUCAH — Each year, volunteers in over 600 communities nationwide join together to walk and raise money for the Alzheimer's Association- the leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer's Care, support, and research.
This year, volunteers will meet up at the Amphitheatre at Bob Noble Park beginning at 9 a.m. A short ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. and the walk will officially start at 10:15 a.m. Walkers do not have to pay to register, but each participant is asked to make a personal donation.
Miranda Cooper joined Local 6 live in-studio Monday morning to discuss details of the upcoming event. She says it's a very family friendly walk, with kids and pets welcome to join in as well as accessible ramps for those who are in wheelchairs.
Cooper's grandmother was diagnosed with Alzheimer's over a year ago, and she says that makes the walk even more personal for her. 55 million people worldwide are living with dementia, according to the Alzheimer's Association, and over 11 million Americans provide care to a loved one struggling with the disease.
According to their website, the association addresses the Alzheimer's crisis by providing education and support to Alzheimer's patients, while "advancing critical research toward methods of treatment, prevention and, ultimately, a cure."
Each person who registers for the event will receive a "Promise Garden Flower," the color of which will be chosen by the walker depending on Alzheimer's impacts them.
- Blue represents someone living with Alzheimer's or another dementia
- Purple is for those who have lost a someone to the disease.
- Yellow represents someone who is currently supporting or caring for a person living with Alzheimer's.
- Orange is for those who support the cause and the Association's vision of a world without Alzheimer's and all other dementia.