PADUCAH- The Merryman House has been preparing for the 7th Annual PaDucky Derby for months. On Saturday, rubber ducks raced across Lake Montgomery inside Bob Noble Park as the Merryman House's largest fundraiser. The Merryman House saves, builds and changes lives affected by domestic violence.
A record 13,000 rubber ducks were adopted for the event with proceeds benefiting the Merryman House.
The race may be over, but the money raised will have a lasting impact for survivors of domestic violence in our region. Executive Director Dr. Mary Foley said the money raised goes directly to rebuilding lives of survivors.
"There's a whole host of ways that these dollars help make a difference. The long and short of it is that it helps us save, build and change lives 365 days and 24 hours a day," Foley said.
People from the community came out to show their support not only for the ducks they purchased, but in support of domestic violence survivors.
"When you prepare for a big event, and you hope the community supports it, we saw so quickly that they did. Then, despite the rain, folks came out and helped to not only cheer their duck across the line but also just to support the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center," Foley said.
Foley said the event's success wouldn't be possible without community support.
"I think if anything this community continues to show us that the sky really is the limit. So, if they're not to their limit then we're not either. We hope to have a fantastic race again next year," Foley said.
There were cash prizes for the first three rubber ducks who crossed the finish line. Joseph Potchanant won the first place prize of $2,500. Joetta Kelly's duck placed second and she won the $1,000 prize. Steve Millizer took home $500 when his duck crossed over third.