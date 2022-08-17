WEST KENTUCKY — Wednesday night paint crews will start making their rounds in western Kentucky.
A contractor will be painting striping along Interstate 24 and a small section of Interstate 69.
On I-24, the paint caravan will start at mile marker 0 and go to about mile marker 70. The crew will start at the Ohio River Bridge extending through McCracken, Marshall, Livingston, Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties to the Trigg-Christian County.
On I-69, the crew will work along a short section of the highway in Lyon County.
KYTC says the crew will be working at multiple entrance and exit ramps along those routes as well.
Crews will work from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. for about the next two weeks.
Drivers asked to use caution where people are working near the flow of traffic.