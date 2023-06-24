CARBDONALE, IL - Do you have household chemicals you'd like to get rid of?
The Illinois Environmental Protection Agency along with the Jackson County Health Department is hosting a free, one-day household chemical collection.
It will be held at the Banterra Center, which is formerly the SIU Arena, at the south parking lot on Saturday, June 24th.
Illinois residents can safely drop-off waste at the site from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
You can drop off things like paint thinners, aerosols, household cleaners, pesticides and insecticides.
They will not take latex paint, explosives, ammunition, fireworks, and fire extinguishers. Do not bring in controlled substances, needles, syringes or inhalers.
You must schedule an appointment online. Click here or call 618-684-3143 ext. 128.