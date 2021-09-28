PADUCAH– A contractor for the KYTC plans to begin painting highway centerlines and edge lines in several western Kentucky counties this week.
Drivers should look out for a paint truck and a supporting caravan on the move during daylight hours anytime weather allows. The project will begin in Graves County, then move into Hickman and Fulton counties.
The crew will be working on various state highways before moving to sections of Interstate 69 and the Purchase Parkway.
The traffic stripe paint caravan will include the paint truck and several support vehicles.
Drivers who encounter the work caravan on 2-lane highways should use appropriate caution and patience where there will be no opportunities to pass. Drivers who see the paint caravan on 4-lane highways should be aware that there are several support vehicles with the paint truck that will be spread out over several hundred yards.
The contract covers 533 miles of the district's 2,835 miles of highway and includes more than 1,600 miles of traffic striping.
The paint is designed to dry quickly, but drivers should be careful not to let their car go through the drying paint.
Reynolds-Central Seal Joint-Venture is the prime contractor on this $1,040,000 traffic stripe painting project. Crews will continue whatever parts they can't finish this year in the spring of 2022.