How prepared are hospitals nationwide to treat patients during this pandemic? It's the question health experts are asking. It is also the focus of a recent report by The Washington Post that revealed how a surge of coronavirus patients could continue to stretch hospital resources.
A team of reporters reviewed data to see how many hospital beds exist in the country, how many of those are intensive care unit beds and how many ventilators are available.
Although the most recent data available is several years old, it revealed what resources looked like in different areas. The three journalists who worked on the special project are Dan Keating, Ted Mellnik and Amy Brittain.
"First of all, it's kind of like a patchwork or quilt of resources across the country. There are areas that statistically hold up pretty well that look to be in pretty good shape, and there are other areas where you can look at points of vulnerability and say wow these areas might be in trouble if they are really facing a surge in patients," Brittain said.
The complied report used Owensboro, Kentucky, as a case study as to what could unfold amid a coronavirus outbreak. The findings revealed that COVID-19 patients would use all available hospital beds in the region, and the region would need 75 percent more ventilators it has ever used in the past.
"And they were pretty candid about the fact that they're going to do the best that they can but in the event in a surge like New York City there are certain realities that exist — you cannot do everything. You are limited by the resources that you have. So, they're trying to get more beds and get more ventilators," Brittain said.
The Washington Post report includes an interactive tool for people to search the data collected and see how the hospital resources of local areas compare with the rest of the country. Click here to read that story.