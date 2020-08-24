FRANKFORT, KY -- Feeding Kentucky and the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy are joining together with partners across the state to encourage families to apply for Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer benefits before the August 31st deadline.
A press conference was held on Monday morning explaining the program, advocating for its uptake and describing how it has benefited families in Kentucky.
Monday begins a week-long countdown campaign to get all eligible students signed up for P-EBT.
P-EBT helps households with eligible students who missed school meals in March, April and May 2020 by providing a benefits card that families can use to buy food.
Any student who received free or reduced price meals at a school prior to COVID-19 related school courses is eligible. There is no income limit to participate in the program.
Benefits should have been added automatically for families with an EBT card. Families without a current EBT card or who haven't received these benefits yet, need to apply here.