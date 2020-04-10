LEXINGTON, KY — This parade of vehicles showed appreciation to workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 fight in Lexington, Kentucky. The caravan included University of Kentucky police, trucks and cars decorated with balloons and American flags.
The parade drove by several hospitals, fire and police departments. The parade was organized by Gooch Construction to honor first responders, doctors, nurses, aids, policemen, firemen and EMS workers. And the company is giving away $2,000 to a front-line worker.
You can nominate a worker for that award. In a Facebook post about the giveaway contest, the company explains how to enter. You can write a short essay that includes a description of who your nominee is and what they've done to help in this difficult time. Email your essay to goochconstructionlg@gmail.com.
Gooch Construction says its team will pick a winner in a week or two, and they will share the essay and reveal who the winner is.