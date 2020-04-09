MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- Because of COVID-19, the family of Gwen Slone couldn't hold a birthday party.
So her family had a parade for her 90th birthday.
People decorated their cars with balloons and signs, and yelled out heartfelt messages to Gwen as she waved back.
Her granddaughter Sarah said they wanted to do something special.
"Families can still come together during this time. We have been using social media to get together and show love for one another even if we cannot be around each other," said Sarah Dunkerson.
More than a dozen cars paraded the street to give Gwen some love on her birthday.