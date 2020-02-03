KANSAS CITY, MO -- A parade will be held later this week for the Kansas City Chiefs.
They won Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, beating the San Francisco 49ers 31-20.
To celebrate their win, the City of Kansas City will hold a parade on Wednesday.
The parade is scheduled to begin at 11:30 a.m. A victory rally will be held at Union Station Kansas City after the parade ends.
More details will be released on Tuesday. You can keep updated with information on the parade by clicking here.
