MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A local school district admits to dropping the ball after a security scare Thursday morning at a local grade school.
A mother is also questioning what the district says happened after seeing a video on Facebook. The video was recorded by two women the district says walked into Reidland Intermediate School through an unlocked side door.
In a statement and in an interview with Local 6, the district says the following took place Thursday morning:
- Two women gained unauthorized access to Reidland Intermediate through an unlocked side door.
- They were inside for three minutes before a school resource officer discovered them.
- Students were present when that happened.
- The district says improperly installed weather stripping prevented the door from latching.
- Campus police say the situation was handled quickly, and they're working with the county attorney and sheriff's deputies.
- They also stress that there was no threat to students.
Although parents have concerns about how the district is explaining the incident, administrators are still are sticking to their original statement. McCracken County Schools Superintendent Steve Carter did say there were multiple failures concerning security procedures, including that he wasn't told about what happened until the next day, Friday morning.
Sarah, the parent of a student at Reidland Intermediate, says she just wants transparency from the district.
"We really love the Reidland community, and we love the school, but we just did not agree with how the recent security breach was handled," she says.
Sarah's son is in fourth-grade at Reidland Intermediate. Sarah asked not to use her last name.
She says after the breach last Thursday morning, she is left with one word. "Concerned. Concerned, especially because I know we can do better. That might indicate a lack of training involved. I'm very interested to see, you know, what the superintendent feels after seeing that video," she says.
The video Sarah is referring to was posted by one of the women the district says trespassed, entering through an unlocked side door.
In the video, the two women came across a class in session looking for the front office. That was something that wasn't mentioned in the district's original statement, and that worries Sarah.
The video also shows that the SRO didn't discover the women; they flagged him down.
"Not only were they making a map of the school and videoing that for everyone to see, they were in there quite a bit longer than what we were initially told," says Sarah.
Sarah says she has a list of questions for the district.
"If they feel the resource officer acted appropriately after watching that. Additionally, I want to know what type of training that the staff has had regarding looking at visitors and making sure that, that person is supposed to be there," she says.
Superintendent Steve Carter says he has answers.
"I wish there would had been more assertion. And again, that was one of the things that everybody was reminded of, with, you know, my district-wide notification on Friday that, you know, visitors in the building should have proper identification. All of our buildings have a dedicated system. Anyone should either have a staff badge or a visitor badge, and that that did not happen. And that's very disturbing, and understanding of, you know, parents having questions or concerns about that. And that's why you know we're going back, reassessing, reevaluating, you know, that entire, our entire safety plan," he says.
Local 6 has talked family member of one of the women who shot and posted this video to Facebook. The district said last week it's working with law enforcement on possible charges against those women.
We also reached out to McCracken County Sheriff Ryan Norman about that but didn't hear back on Monday.
Carter was also asked if there would be disciplinary action against the SRO's involved. He didn't answer saying only that this has been addressed, and they are working as a team to improve and follow existing safety procedures. He didn't specify how.
WPSD Local 6 has filed an open records request regarding the security breach, in an effort to learn more about what happened.
MORE DETAILS: Local 6 files open records request to learn more about trespassing incident at Reidland Intermediate School