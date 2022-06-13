PADUCAH- Student safety was a long topic of discussion at Monday's Paducah Board of Education meeting. It comes weeks after a gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas then shot and killed 19 students and two teachers.
A lot of the discussion revolved around what additional safety measures could be added, on top of the ones already in place. Some of the ideas floated around were introducing metal detectors a the entrances along with doing backpack checks, however no official policy changes at this time. Kenn Gray, whose son goes to Paducah Middle School, says he wants to see any additional resources brought in sooner rather than later.
"Whatever we have to do as a community to keep our children safe is the number one priority," Gray said. "We can't be desensitized just because this happens so many times in America. We have to be mobilized and we have to make sure this is happening and making o it children safe."
During the meeting Paducah Public Schools Director of Pupil Personnel Troy Brock gave a lengthy presentation on the safety measures they have in place. The district currently has three school resource officers, one at Paducah Tilghman High School, one at Paducah Middle School, and one that floats between the elementary schools. Brock added that there are mental health measures in place for students.
"COVID's been a tough couple years on our kids," Brock said. "So being able to have access to someone to talk to, relate to, kind of process the things that they've either gone through or they're feeling about these times gives them a chance to speak to somebody and address those concerns that they have for themselves.
During the meeting board member James Hudson raised the question on how feasible it is for someone to get a gun into one of the schools in the district. Brock replied that it is feasible.
"God forbid that something like this became a possibility, and can we guarantee that? It's like asking somebody if we can guarantee someone's human behavior," Brock explained after the meeting. "So what we can do is we can prepare for it, respond to it, prevent it from happening. And at our very best is to stop it from going any further as well as making it more difficult for them to achieve the goals that they're setting out to accomplish."
Brock says the district will be transitioning from CrisisGo, a system that allows them to issue alerts district wide, to a new system called Navigate 360. The district also plans to train more staff on mental health first aid for students.
Two school shootings have occurred in the Local 6 area. The Heath High School in 1997, and the Marshall County High School shooting in 2018.