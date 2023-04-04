PINCKNEYVILLE, IL — A man and woman from Pinckneyville, Illinois, are charged with first-degree murder after state police claim they killed their 3-month-old child.
Illinois State Police Troop 10 announced the arrests of Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly Tuesday afternoon.
Troop 10 says the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services and the Pinckneyville Police Department called in the ISP Division of Criminal Investigation on June 12, 2022, to investigate after an infant was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
ISP says the 3-month-old boy was admitted into a hospital in St. Louis, Missouri, where medical personnel discovered the child had a skull fracture and multiple broken ribs. The baby was pronounced deceased at the hospital on June 14, 2022.
Before the baby was hospitalized, he was in the care of his parents, Hutchings and Kelly.
Prosecutors charged the parents, who investigators say are both 21 years old, on Tuesday with three counts each of first-degree murder. ISP agents arrested the couple and took them to the Washington County Jail, and their bond was set at $1 million, with 10% to apply.