PADUCAH — Parents and community members are again calling for the Paducah Board of Education not to renew Superintendent Donald Shively's contract, after a photo of Shively in blackface surfaced online in October 2020. The Paducah-McCracken County NAACP sent a letter to the school board in December asking for nonrenewal of the contract.
Shively's contract expires on June 30. Pastor Anthony Walton called on the board to make the decision not to renew Shively's contract.
"If this board votes in favor of renewing his contract, you are helping to promote the spirit of racism, bigotry, oppression and the spirit of white supremacy — the same spirit that has plagued this country since slavery," Walton said.
Amina Watkins, a parent in the district, echoed Walton's concerns, and she posed questions to the board and to Shively.
"What can we do to heal if we don't take away the thing that's poisoning us?" Watkins said. "If we can't take that away, if he won't step away, then how can we continue to heal?"
After the meeting, Shively talked with Local 6 about the calls for nonrenewal of his contract.
"Some come to me in different ways. And so, you know, there's a lot of information, you know, in our community that comes to me each and every day," Shively said. "And so, um, you know, I'll reflect on that and do what's best for children going forward. Respect everybody has something they want to share and it's my job to listen to everybody in this community."
After the blackface photo was released, Shively issued a public apology. He says the photo was taken at a Halloween party in 2002. The Paducah Board of Education was made aware the photo existed in 2019, but did not take action. In 2020, Shively was issued 40 unpaid days of work over two school years, during which he is required to meet with community leaders and undergo racial sensitivity training.