PADUCAH — Parents are still calling for the termination of Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively — this time with a billboard on Park Avenue.
The billboard reads "Terminate Superintendent Donald Shively. Race is not a costume."
It shows the recently surfaced photo of Shively in blackface, with gold teeth, a gold chain, alcohol in his hand and a Paducah Tilghman High School football shirt. Shively was a chemistry teacher and a football coach at the time he said the photo was taken at a Halloween party.
On Friday, the Paducah Public School Board voted to have Shively take 40 days of unpaid leave and directed him to undergo diversity training.
The billboard has garnered mixed reactions, but the sponsors of it said they wanted to get a reaction.
Andiamo White said a collective of concerned parents and citizens of different races called the Community Coalition to End Racial Insensitivity in Education raised money to put up the billboard.
"With marketing and advertising, you look for a target and the target is anyone against racism," White said.
The locals also teamed up with the Louisville chapter of All of Us or None. All of Us or None is a grassroots civil and human rights organization fighting for the rights of formerly-and currently-incarcerated people and their families. White said one of the Louisville members of the group is Paducah Tilghman High School alum.
The billboard cost $825.
White said the message it sends is priceless.
"You're a leader of the school system," White said. "Even if you weren't then, you were a leader to those students, as a coach, and as a teacher. And for you to get away with a simple slap on the wrist that's not enough for us."
Shively has apologized for the photo multiple times and is now facing the 40 days of unpaid leave in addition to racial sensitivity training. Shively also expressed how much he has grown from when the photo was taken, which according to him was 20 years ago.
The billboard counters that narrative. It shows a photo the group said they received from an old Paducah Tilghman High School yearbook of Shively coaching about 20 years ago. Below the photo, it reads "Not 20 years ago."
"He says that was a remake of the picture taken in 2006. There was a proof of it then," White said. "We don't know, but I definitely don't believe it was in 2002 when he claimed that happened."
White is referring to the raw copy of the photo that shows a film produced day after 2002.
Some people disagree with the billboard.
One man said on Facebook: "Even if this was done in bad taste, shouldn't we accept the apology and move on."
Another women said: "This is taking it too far now. This is just ridiculous."
Some people called for a lawsuit against the group claiming slander.
White says none of these comments will sway them.
"The billboard's too much. Blackface is way too much," White said.
We've reached out to Shively and the Paducah School Board chair for comment on this story, but we have not heard back.