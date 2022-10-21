PADUCAH — Are you a parent in the Paducah area? Want a night out on the town?
The Paducah Parks and Recreation Department has an event for you happened Friday night.
The Parents Night Out event is going on from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Paducah Recreation Center at 1527 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Parents can drop their children ages 5 to 12 off at the event, which will include pizza, Halloween-themed crafts and games. Kids can be dropped off at the rec center from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. and picked up between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
The event costs $10 per child. The city says 5-year-old children must be enrolled in kindergarten to participate.
Pre-registration is required.
To register, call 270-444-8508 or visit paducahky.gov/registration.