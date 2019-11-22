PADUCAH — A spokesperson for Paducah Public Schools says parents were notified after a student took a toy gun into McNabb Elementary School on Friday.
Paducah Public Schools Communications Coordinator Wayne Walden says the school district sent out a message notifying parents after the child took the toy into the school Friday morning. The message says the child's teacher notified McNabb Elementary Principal Teresa Spann, who in turn notified Paducah Public Schools Superintendent Donald Shively. Paducah police were contacted, as well as the child's parents.
In full, the message sent to parents reads:
"This morning one of our students brought a toy gun to school. After the student showed the gun to classmates, it was reported to one of our teachers, who took the gun from the student and reported it to Mrs. Spann.
"Mrs. Spann began in investigation, reported the incident to Dr. Shively, called the Paducah Police, and contacted the parent of the student involved.
"The safety of every student is our highest priority. We will continue to work diligently to ensure that our schools are safe and secure."