Crumbley hearing screen parents.jpg

The parents of 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley appeared virtually at his first hearing on Dec. 1, 2021. The teen is charged in a deadly school shooting in Michigan. The parents have been charged with involuntary manslaughter in connection with the attack. 

(CNN) — The parents of Ethan Crumbley, the suspect in the Oxford High School shooting, were arrested early Saturday in Detroit, officials said.

James and Jennifer Crumbley were found on the first floor of an industrial building on Bellevue Street, near where their vehicle was found overnight, Detroit Police spokesperson Rudy Harper told CNN.

The Crumbleys were charged Friday with four counts of involuntary manslaughter over the shooting their son is accused of carrying out on Tuesday.

Authorities have been searching for them since the couple missed their arraignment that was scheduled for Friday afternoon.