METROPOLIS, IL — The warm weather means families are hitting pools and lakes to cool off.
While kids have fun splashing and playing, experts say parents need to make sure their children learn how to swim, and according to national data, it is essential.
Drowning is a leading cause of death for children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
For one Metropolis, Illinois, mother, that hits home. She has friends whose children have become part of that statistic.
A warm, sunny day means a lot of splashes in the community pool.
Tori Faughn goes to the Metropolis pool with her kids almost every day she's off work and available.
"These two are not quite the great swimmers yet. This one actually learned how to swim here last year, and this one's a pro," said Faughn.
She prioritizes swimming lessons for her four boys and for good reason.
"I've had close friends have their children pass away from drownings, and it's a scary thing. And if anything ever happened to any one of them, I don't know what I would do," said Faughn.
Every year in the country, there are about 4,000 deadly unintentional drownings, according to the CDC. That's 11 drowning deaths every day.
These drownings are what lifeguards are trying to prevent by giving lessons. At Metropolis City Pool, there are lessons for beginners, intermediate and advanced swimmers.
"We'll have about, I don't know, like 20, 30 kids at a time, and at the beginning of the year it's kind of funny to watch them swim around. And usually they can’t do it at all and by the end of the year, they're doing pretty good," said Noah Elliott, a lifeguard.
They said it's essential during these summer days for kids to get swimming lessons.
"Because, if a lifeguard is not there, and they're swimming by themselves, and they get away from their parents, and they can't swim, they could drown," said Elliott.
Faughn said she's grateful for the community pool. She wants her kids equipped for now and the future.
"It's fun, and you've got to know the safety, and that's why we come here. It's ‘cause the lifeguards, they help them out. They teach them the things they need to know in order to stay safe in any pool of water that they're in," said Faughn.
If you haven't signed your kids up for swimming lessons yet, you'll have a tough time finding openings.
For example, swim lessons at Noble Park Pool through Paducah's Parks and Recreation Department are booked for the summer.
However, the Metropolis City Pool does have openings.
To register, bring your child on the first week of the session next Monday or Tuesday with a $25 fee.
In the U.S., more children from ages 1 to 4 die from drowning than any other cause of death, the CDC says.