ASSOCIATED PRESS — Two months after the Uvalde school massacre, Texas state police on Monday announced an internal review into the actions of dozens of troopers who were at Robb Elementary during 73 minutes of bewildering inaction by law enforcement as a gunman slaughtered 19 children and two teachers.
Angry parents questioned school board members on the response to the mass shooting at a meeting on Monday.
Tina Quintanilla-Taylor and her young daughter were among those who spoke during the meeting.
"This was the last dress that all my friends saw me on," the child said, gesturing to the dress she was wearing. "Most of those kids were my friends. And that's not good. And I don't want to go to your guys's school if they don't have protection."
"And she's encouraging her friends not to go to school," Quintanilla-Taylor told the board. "Advocacy starts at this age. Leadership is standing up here and showing our children that that is not leadership. That is poor leadership."
Another parent at the meeting, who was not identified, shared his concerns about sending his children to school.
"This is the first time everybody's come together. It took this. That's not right. You've all failed us. And if something doesn't change soon, I will pull all three of my kids out of your school," the man said.
Another Uvalde resident, Hector Luevano, said: "Nobody has to tell us what happened on May the 24. We all saw the videos. And it's a shame. It's embarrassing to see the inaction of our officers on that day. What a rude awakening at the expense of these children, to understand how unprepared our agencies were.
The announcement by Texas state police appeared to widen the fallout of a damning 80-page report released over the weekend by the Texas House that revealed failures at all levels of law enforcement and identified 91 state troopers at the scene - more than all Uvalde officers combined.
It also amounted to a public shift by the Texas Department of Public Safety, which until now has largely criticized local authorities for failing to confront the gunman sooner.