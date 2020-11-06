MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Many Kentucky schools are headed back to virtual learning after seeing an increased number of COVID-19 cases in their districts, but parents are worried.
They have gone from online learning to hybrid learning that includes in-person classes — back to virtual learning again.
McCracken County Schools and Paducah Public Schools released statements Thursday announcing that they would return to virtual learning because of the virus.
Paducah Public Schools started virtual learning across the district Friday.
McCracken County High School started Friday, with the rest of the schools in the district starting Monday.
In this text message, a Paducah Tilghman High School parent said, "It has been a real struggle, because not all children learn on the same level some require special help."
Some parents told Local 6 their kids are having internet connection problems. Others said their students still haven't received a laptop.
Others are worried going back and forth from in-person and online learning is hindering their child's education.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said he and his staff, who are also parents, understand the frustrations.
"All of those things are legitimate concerns that we recognize, and our staff has done a remarkable job of trying to balance that, you know, whether it be responding to emails, phone calls," said Carter.
McCracken County Schools, Paducah Public Schools and other school districts have added more Wi-Fi hot-spot locations.
Carter said there are video tutorials on the district's website to assist students and families through the pandemic.
In an email, Paducah Public Schools Assistant Superintendent Will Black wrote that the family resource center continues to help families with internet service. The district just got its last shipment of student laptops last week for 6th through 12th-grade students. He said they handed the last batch to Paducah Tilghman High School students on Friday.
If you have any questions concerning internet connection, Wi-Fi locations, or other aspects relating to your child's education, you are asked to contact their school.
Both districts said they will work with you to make sure your child is on the right track.
"The important piece is: let's work through that together and not just sit back and worry about it and point out the problems, but try to find solutions," said Carter. "A lot of that goes back with communication and working with, you know, your building principals, your building guidance counselors and finding solutions for those problems."
Carter said there are resources and programs for students who are struggling.
"When we looked at our data for the first nine weeks, we had an increase in failures, so we set up some remediation programs to catch those students back up. But it's important for the students and parents to take advantage of those opportunities, because we don't want that," said Carter. "We want to make sure we can do everything we can. And it's not just about graduating high school, it's about receiving the high quality education for, if they want to go straight into the workforce, they have a resume capable of getting them that job."
Both school districts said they will analyze the decision over whether to remain virtual or to return to in-person classes on a week-by-week basis.