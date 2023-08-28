PADUCAH — A 14-year-old boy is charged with burglary, theft, and criminal mischief after Paducah police say he broke into a local store late last Wednesday.
Announcing the charges Monday, the Paducah Police Department said the boy's parents brought him in to the police department after they found out he'd driven their vehicle without permission and broken into the business.
Investigators said employees arrived at work at Sonny's Market on Bridge Street on Wednesday to find that the front door was broken and items had been stolen from the store. The burglary was recorded by the store's surveillance system as well.
The police department said the boy's parents brought him into the station shortly after the store employees reported the break in.
The boy's parents turned over the items he allegedly stole, and police returned those items to the store. Additionally, detectives seized a hatchet found at the store, which the police department claims the teen used to break the store's glass door.
Authorities charged the teen with third-degree burglary, first-degree criminal mischief felony theft by unlawful taking and driving without a license and released him into his parents' custody.