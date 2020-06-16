MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A crowd of about 200 people gathered at the courthouse steps in Marshall County Tuesday demanding current school resource officers stay in Marshall County Schools. In a proposal put forth two weeks ago by Judge Executive Kevin Neal, funding for school resource officers would leave the sheriff's department.
That money would instead go the general fund. New resource officers would be hired, and the current SROs would not keep their jobs. The new ones hired would fall under the jurisdiction of Neal and the fiscal court or the school board. After Tuesday's rally, that plan fell through.
It was a roller coaster of emotions outside the courthouse. Marshall County Sheriff Eddie McGuire told the crowd he'd be willing to give up everything. "I don't care what it costs. I don't care what we have to give up as a sheriff's office," McGuire said.
The parents of Preston Cope, a 15-year-old student killed in the Marshall County High School shooting, want the current SROs to stay. "We owe it to those victims that day," Brian Cope said. "We owe it to Preston and Bailey." Cope even pledged $5,000 for a school safety fund to be created by the county.
Teachers, resource officers and other parents also spoke out. Their passion later spilled over into the fiscal court meeting. Neal was unswayed. The judge executive called negative reaction to his proposal "misinformed," "misleading" and "a misrepresentation."
"Two years after that tragedy to think that I would sit here and not fund school resource officers," Neal said to a crowd full of people in the courtroom. "One, it's not fair to me and my staff, and two, we're trying to make it better."
The audience was visibly upset and pushed back.
"We're being accused of misrepresenting things, and we have put out what you put out and that was that you were cutting the county portion of the funding, which means our program as it is today will change," said Misti Drew, the organizer of the Standing Strong rally.
A grant application from the sheriff's office that went unsigned by Neal was also brought up.
"The amount of money we're spending right now we can put 11 officers in our schools," Neal said.
An audience member shouted back, "What about the money we could have spent on the grant?"
Neal interjected and said, "That's what the conversation needs to be about," referring to funding for school resource officers.
Drew spoke over him and said, "That's what the conversation is about. You just don't want to hear it."
Before Tuesday's meeting, Neal released a statement on his reelection Facebook page. It said, "I was a police officer myself for 16 years. I fully support having school resource officers in our schools that are qualified and receive the necessary training."
All three county commissioners spoke out against Neal's proposal.
"It is the fiscal court's responsibility to to take care of our kids and protect our staff," said Kevin Spraggs, the first commissioner to publicly say he would not vote for the budget change.
By the end of the fiscal court budget workshop, the members committed to keep school resource officers under the sheriff's department. The fiscal court will formally vote on changes to the budget at the next special called meeting at 9 a.m June 22.
The fiscal court will also add funding for three new school resource officers to county schools.