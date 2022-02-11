ATHENS, Tenn. (AP) — Parents, teachers and residents pushed back on a Tennessee school board's decision to remove a Pulitzer Prize-winning book about the Holocaust from school curriculum.
Last month, the McMinn County School Board removed the graphic novel "Maus" during a board meeting, sparking international attention and renewing concerns about book bans.
On Thursday, a group of residents spoke a school board meeting to try to persuade the board to reconsider.
James Cockrum, a McMinn County resident of Jewish descent, said he felt the board wasn't transparent about their decision.
"They in one meeting — in 21 pages of text — removed 'Maus,'" he said. "Only one school board member admitted to even reading it and then he rescinded that statement and said he had read the reviews. So clearly I am left wondering how well thought out this process was."
Alex Sharp, a librarian and county resident, said the board's unilateral choice to remove a book from the approved curriculum would hinder teachers.
"We have to trust teachers and give teachers the agency to teach the materials that they think are important," said Sharp. "When all out bans happen, it's really dangerous, because it stops the dialogue around controversial topics."
But the board remained firm, saying parts of the book were inappropriate for eighth-grade students.
"Not because of the Holocaust, but there is nudity that is not necessary," said Mike Cochran, a McMinn County school board member.
But the decision has raised concerns among the broader Jewish community in East Tennessee regarding the teaching of the Holocaust in schools.
"We the Jewish community are obviously disappointed with their actions in McMinn County school board level that they didn't ask for advice, didn't ask for any guidance," said Michael Dzik, executive director, Jewish Federation of Greater Chattanooga. "It just came up one night and all of a sudden this book is gone."